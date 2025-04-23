'We would be safe five games ago!' - Wayne Rooney blamed for Plymouth's impending relegation by successor Miron Muslic with Pilgrims still bottom of Championship
Wayne Rooney has been blamed for Plymouth's impending relegation by his successor Miron Muslic with the Pilgrims still bottom of the Championship.
- Rooney won just four times in 23 games
- Plymouth are still rooted to the bottom
- Muslic slammed Rooney for their plight