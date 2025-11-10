VIDEO: The worst 60 seconds ever?! Premier League cult hero misses penalty before corner horror show - and then scores SIX goals

Cisse began his career with a Senegalese club named AS Douanes before moving to France, where he played for Metz, Cherbourg and Chateauroux. He also spent two seasons in the Bundesliga at Freiburg before completing a sensational move to the Premier League to join Newcastle. He spent four seasons in the English top flight and scored 37 goals.

He later played for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng and Turkish clubs Alanyaspor and Fenerbahce. At the start of 2025, Cisse briefly joined Dubai-based club Palm City before returning to England and playing for Sunday league club Wythenshawe.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year, Cisse recalled his initial experience in the Premier League as he said: "When I came to the Premier League, the Bundesliga helped me a lot because it's a similar game. In two, three weeks I adapted because physically I was ready to challenge the Premier League. Scoring goals, I have that already. It was just to manage with my team-mates, to know how they are playing.

"My first game I was on the bench. Alan Pardew, he told me: 'You're going to sit on the bench and you're going to watch what's going on in the Premier League'. And that helped me a lot, these first 45 minutes. My eyes were open. 'Be ready, be ready'.

"I always say to people scoring a goal in football is the best thing ever. The emotion is unbelievable. I love that. Newcastle fans, they are the best. Honestly, the love from these fans is amazing. It's incredible. I never have that anywhere else, ever. Only in Newcastle."