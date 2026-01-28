World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk plays against Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps in professional match as MLS side humbled

The crossover event that nobody expected took place on the sunny training pitches of Marbella, Spain, on Tuesday afternoon. Usyk, usually seen dominating opponents inside the squared circle, traded his canvas for grass as he made a high-profile cameo for Ukrainian Premier League side Polissya Zhytomyr. The match was a friendly encounter against Major League Soccer franchise Vancouver Whitecaps, who are currently undergoing their pre-season preparations in Europe.

The 39-year-old boxing titan started the match on the bench, watching his team-mates dismantle their North American opponents. With the scoreline sitting comfortably in Polissya's favour, the call came from the dugout. With 15 minutes remaining on the clock, Usyk replaced striker Mykola Hayduchik to rapturous applause from the small crowd in attendance.

Despite his size and reputation as one of the most feared punchers on the planet, Usyk looked comfortable in the No. 17 shirt. His introduction helped see out the game, with the Ukrainian side securing a convincing 2-0 victory. For the MLS side, it was a humbling experience, struggling to cope with the intensity of their European counterparts, though the headline story undoubtedly remained the presence of the undisputed king of the heavyweight division leading the line in the dying stages.