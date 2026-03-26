All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of European qualifying for the World Cup, scheduled to take place from 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico. If Gattuso’s side overcome Northern Ireland in the match in Bergamo next Tuesday, 31 March, they will face the winner of tonight’s 8.45 pm match between Wales and Bosnia. The match in Cardiff will therefore also have an indirect bearing on the Azzurri, who must now, however, focus on the first hurdle to clear.
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World Cup Qualifiers, Wales v Bosnia LIVE 0-0: the home side hit the post
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
22' – Wilson’s curling left-footed shot hits the post, then Kovacs blows his whistle for an attacking foul: Wales come within inches of taking a 1-0 lead.
20' - A rather uneventful match; the home side are keeping possession but are unable to break through the opposition defence.
MATCH REPORT
Wales v Bosnia 0–0
GOALS: -
WALES (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Williams, Lawlor, Rodon, Dasilva; Sheehan, Wilson; James, Cullen, Brooks; Johnson. Manager: Bellamy.
BOSNIA (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Celik, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Tabakovic. Manager: Barbarez.
REFEREE: Kovacs.
BOOKINGS: -
SENT OFF: -