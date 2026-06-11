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Thomas Tuchel convinced England set for 'amazing' World Cup after emphatic win over Costa Rica
Comfortable win in Florida
Tuchel’s side delivered an impressive, dominant performance in Florida despite kick-off being delayed for an hour by local thunderstorms. Goals from Declan Rice, an Anthony Gordon penalty, and a late Ollie Watkins header secured a comfortable victory, extending England's record-breaking run to nine consecutive wins away or at neutral venues. Crucially, the team emerged entirely injury-free, with Jude Bellingham looking sharp in the number 10 role ahead of the tournament.
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Tuchel praises squad cohesion
Speaking after the final whistle in Orlando, the manager expressed immense satisfaction with the tactical discipline and unity displayed by his players. Reflecting on the high-level display, Tuchel said: “We set the tone today in the meeting and the players were ready. If we can really play like this and grow into the tournament and have this kind of cohesion and brotherhood and team spirit that we showed today, then we will have an amazing connection with the fans and this will hopefully be an amazing experience.”
Manager relishes tournament pressure
The clinical performance highlighted England's current tactical fluidity, with new Barcelona signing Gordon and Arsenal's Noni Madueke causing endless problems for the Costa Rican defence.
Looking ahead to the immense pressure of the finals, Tuchel added: “It's the World Cup and it's coming. Once the ball is rolling and the games are already there, then we'll feel it…the tension will grow, but it's normally the stuff that I personally enjoy the most, when you feel that you're alive.”
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Finishing touches in Kansas
The squad will now return to West Palm Beach for an additional training session and a behind-closed-doors strategy fixture against Miami FC to build match sharpness. Following a brief rest period, Tuchel’s men travel to their primary tournament base in Kansas City to finalise preparations before the serious business begins. England officially launch their quest for World Cup glory exactly six days from now, facing a robust Croatia side in Dallas on June 17.
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