Top referee barred from entering USA & is shockingly set to miss World Cup

The global football hierarchy quickly acted to clarify the official's tournament status after consultations with American border security. Addressing the airport intervention, a FIFA statement read: "FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present. In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."