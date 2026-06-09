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Top referee barred from entering USA & is shockingly set to miss World Cup
Immigration dispute thwarts historic appointment
The 2025 CAF men's referee of the year was detained and repatriated upon arrival in Florida, leaving him stranded in Turkey. While US immigration authorities have not formally published the exact reasons for his immediate deportation, Somalia remains subject to stringent travel restrictions under current American administrative policies. The Somali Football Federation has since launched an urgent appeal, confirming that the experienced official was travelling with entirely valid documentation and a specialised diplomatic passport.
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Governing body confirms tournament omission
The global football hierarchy quickly acted to clarify the official's tournament status after consultations with American border security. Addressing the airport intervention, a FIFA statement read: "FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.
"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present. In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."
Political authorities defend border decision
The dramatic exclusion has sparked significant political discussion regarding the strict immigration protocols enforced for the expanding multi-national tournament. Despite government assurances of smooth transit for international athletes and staff, border officials maintained a rigid stance regarding the African referee's credentials.
Defending the enforcement, Andrew Giuliani, leader of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, told the BBC World Service: "While I can't go into the derog on that I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol and I support that decision."
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Official targets future tournament return
Despite the crushing personal setback, the FIFA official remains highly regarded within international refereeing circles after successful stints at the Africa Cup of Nations. The remaining 51 selected referees will continue their intensive pre-tournament training camps across North America ahead of the spectacular opening fixtures this Thursday.
Looking ahead, Artan stated: "I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future. I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."