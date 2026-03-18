World Cup delayed? USA 'behind 'on preparations as Donald Trump's new DHS chief issues grave update on summer tournament

On Wednesday, Mullin raised serious alarms regarding the nation's readiness to co-host the upcoming tournament alongside Mexico and Canada. Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, the former MMA fighter admitted the agency responsible for the event's safety is struggling. The revelation came as he was questioned about the ongoing partial government shutdown, which has paralysed operations for over four weeks. Addressing the security preparations directly, he stated that the DHS is behind on preparations for the World Cup and that it will take four months to get ready for it.