World Cup 2026 draw: England to face Croatia, USMNT draw Australia while Brazil face tricky clash with Morocco

The World Cup 2026 draw has been made, with England set to face Croatia in the group stages, and the USMNT to take on Australia. Brazil have been drawn with Morocco, while France will play Senegal and Argentina must face Austria.

  • England into Group L

    Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, drew his nation into Group B as the first pick, while Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum drew her nation into Group A. United States president Donald Trump then drew the United States National Team into Group D.

    Brazil were the first non-host team drawn by Birmingham shareholder Tom Brady, and were drawn into Group C, while Germany were drawn into Group E, the Netherlands into Group F, Belgium into Group G, Spain into Group H, Argentina into Group J (because they cannot meet Spain in their pathway), France into Group I, Portugal into Group K and England, the final team out of the pot, into Group L. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side will subsequently be playing their first game in either Toronto or Dallas, their second in Toronto or Boston, and their third in New York or Philadelphia. 

    England to face Croatia

    Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend, drew from Pot 2, leaving the groups looking as follows: 

    Group A: Mexico, Korea Republic

    Group B: Canada, Switzerland 

    Group C: Brazil, Morocco

    Group D: USMNT, Australia 

    Group E: Germany, Ecuador

    Group F: Netherlands, Japan

    Group G: Belgium, Iran

    Group H: Spain, Uruguay

    Group I: France, Senegal

    Group J: Argentina, Austria

    Group K: Portugal, Colombia

    Group I: England, Croatia. 

