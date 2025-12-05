Getty/Goal
World Cup 2026 draw: England to face Croatia, USMNT draw Australia while Brazil face tricky clash with Morocco
England into Group L
Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, drew his nation into Group B as the first pick, while Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum drew her nation into Group A. United States president Donald Trump then drew the United States National Team into Group D.
Brazil were the first non-host team drawn by Birmingham shareholder Tom Brady, and were drawn into Group C, while Germany were drawn into Group E, the Netherlands into Group F, Belgium into Group G, Spain into Group H, Argentina into Group J (because they cannot meet Spain in their pathway), France into Group I, Portugal into Group K and England, the final team out of the pot, into Group L.
Thomas Tuchel's side will subsequently be playing their first game in either Toronto or Dallas, their second in Toronto or Boston, and their third in New York or Philadelphia.
- Getty Images Sport
England to face Croatia
Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend, drew from Pot 2, leaving the groups looking as follows:
Group A: Mexico, Korea Republic
Group B: Canada, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco
Group D: USMNT, Australia
Group E: Germany, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan
Group G: Belgium, Iran
Group H: Spain, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal
Group J: Argentina, Austria
Group K: Portugal, Colombia
Group I: England, Croatia.
More to follow...
