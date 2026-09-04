Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal face Barcelona test as Chelsea and Man City discover league phase fate

The landscape of the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League has been officially set following the draw ceremony in Nyon. Arsenal face a daunting task as they have been drawn against reigning powerhouses Barcelona and Lyon. The Gunners, placed in Pot 1, will have to navigate a challenging schedule that also includes fixtures against Benfica, Paris FC, HB Koge, and Inter.

Barcelona, widely regarded as the team to beat in European football, will provide the ultimate benchmark for Arsenal. The Catalan giants are joined in their schedule by games against Bayern Munich, Roma, Paris FC, Servette, and HB Koge.