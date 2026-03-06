Wolves unveil special Diogo Jota tributes before Liverpool FA Cup tie

Director John Gough led a private ceremony on Friday to reveal the works, attended by first-team manager Rob Edwards and several former team-mates. Reflecting on the significance of the project, Gough said: "This is a memorial for everybody within the club and importantly involves our fans who felt so upset by Diogo’s passing, with all of their tributes included. Jody’s done a fantastic job to encapsulate Diogo very well."

Gough continued to emphasise the collective nature of the mourning process at Molineux, adding: "The opportunity of getting everybody – all departments – together to remember one of our outstanding players, and the contribution he made to this football club, was a nice moment." The event saw first-team players like Jose Sa and Matt Doherty pay their respects to a player who remains deeply woven into the fabric of the club.