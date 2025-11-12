Getty Images Sport
Wolves confirm Rob Edwards appointment as ex-Luton boss tasked with guiding Premier League's bottom club to great escape
Edwards leaves Middlesbrough after compensation agreed
As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein last week, Wolves had been on the brink of naming Edwards as their new head coach after reaching an agreement with Middlesbrough over a compensation package worth in the region of £2 million.
And now Edwards, whose contract at Boro ran through to 2028, has officially been confirmed as Wolves’ manager, returning to a club with whom he has a deep connection. A former centre-back, he made 111 appearances for the Old Gold between 2004 and 2008, scoring one goal.
Edwards also acted as Wolves’ interim coach in 2016, taking charge of two games following the sacking of Walter Zenga. After a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers and a 3-2 defeat against Derby County, Paul Lambert was brought in as the club’s then-permanent manager, with Edwards staying on as a first-team coach.
Former Luton Town boss hails 'special' return to Molineux
Speaking to Wolves’ official website following his appointment, Edwards said: “It means a lot. This club’s really special. It’s special anyway, but it’s special to me because it’s where I’ve spent most of my professional career and where I played most of my football.
“Then to have done a lot of the roles that I’ve done, I’ve got to be honest, this job was always my aim. This is the dream.
“I know the situation that we’re in right now, but this is just something that I’ve always wanted, and I’m ready for it. I’m ready for the challenge, I’m up for it, and it’s been great getting around everybody, seeing so many faces that I know, and new faces as well.
“The staff are all up for it and we’ll meet the players next week when everyone arrives back, and I know the lads will be as well.
“Jeff (Shi, Wolves’ executive chairman) talked to me about a reset moment. It’s an opportunity for us now and I know we’re in a difficult spot, but there are still 27 games to go, so there’s an opportunity here for us to do something really special, and that appeals to me.
“I’ve always been a risk taker and I’ve always wanted this job, and you don’t know if it’s ever going to come along again, and the opportunity was there right now. It’s going to be difficult, but there’s an opportunity for us to maintain our Premier League status this year and then grow and continue to grow and build as well.”
Report indicates Premier League strugglers have one eye on future
In the same report from The Athletic last week, Wolves are also believed to have one eye on the future by appointing former Watford boss Edwards. While the club are hoping Edwards can steer them to Premier League survival this term, they also believe his appointment gives them the best chance of earning promotion from the Championship next season, should they fail to avoid the drop in 2025-26.
Edwards has experience in both divisions, having guided Luton Town to promotion to the Premier League via the 2022-23 Championship play-offs. The Hatters were competitive in the top tier under Edwards’ tutelage, earning 26 points from 38 games as they ultimately suffered relegation with an 18th-placed finish in 2023-24.
Middlesbrough were also performing well under Edwards’ stewardship this season. The Teessiders are currently second in the Championship table and just five points behind leaders Coventry City, though the ex-Forest Green Rovers manager was stood down for the 2-1 win over Birmingham City on 8 November, amid speculation over his future.
Edwards' first games in charge of Wolves: Derby clash with Villa on horizon
Wolves have turned to Edwards following a poor start to the 2025-26 season under former manager Pereira. They remain the only club in England’s top four tiers yet to win a league game this term, losing nine and drawing two of their 11 fixtures.
Ex-Porto boss Pereira was subsequently sacked after the 3-0 defeat against Fulham on 1 November, despite signing a new three-year contract on 18 September. In a 10-month spell in the dugout, the 57-year-old guided Wolves to Premier League survival with a 16th-place finish in 2024-25. The club were 19th when Pereira succeeded Gary O’Neil in December last year.
Meanwhile, Edwards’ first game in charge of Wolves will be against Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday, 22 November. The former Wales international will then face a West Midlands derby when his new club travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, 30 November, before home clashes against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest and in-form Manchester United on Wednesday, 3 December and Monday, 8 December respectively.
