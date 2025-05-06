‘Within five years Wrexham will be in the Premier League’ - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney told how to reach top-flight by former promotion-winning heroes
Ben Foster has boldly predicted that “within five years Wrexham will be in the Premier League”, with Ryan Reynolds and Co told how to hit that target.
- History made with three successive promotions
- Preparing for life in the Championship
- A-list co-owners are daring to dream big