Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Endrick lights up Ligue 1, Lamine Yamal is not of this world and Arne Slot edges ever closer to the sack

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri made no secret of his opposition to the seemingly imminent sale of key defender Alessio Romagnoli, who bid farewell to the fans after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

"If he goes, then we'll have to get used to conceding a few more goals," the chain-smoking Tuscan told reporters. "The club asked me what I thought of this idea, I said it was unfeasible, but then they are in charge of the transfer market."

Intriguingly, Lazio issued a statement the very next day insisting that not only was Romagnoli staying at the club, he had never been "placed on the transfer market".

However, while Sarri will be relieved that he can continue to count on his veteran centre-back amid reports, it's clear that the manager's relationship with Lazio president Claudio Lotito is at breaking point after the damaging mid-season exits of Matteo Guendouzi and Taty Castellanos.

When asked about Lotito's claim that players wanted to leave the club because of Sarri, the former Chelsea boss told DAZN Italia, "I don't even need to comment on that." Sarri, then, proceeded to comment on that very issue. "Just 10 days ago a player came into my office crying before he left, so there is no problem of rapport between me and the squad," he said. "Clearly, when there are 25 and only 15 get to play, someone is always going to be a little unhappy, but that's not the overall feeling.

"It seems unpleasant if they say that a player was sold because he didn't get along with me, especially as the players who have left told me a very different version of events."

Indeed, Sarri went so far as to claim that some players "wanted to leave because they don't see any ambition in this club".

So, while Romagnoli now appears to be staying at the Stadio Olimpico, the outspoken Sarri could be gone before the close of the winter window.