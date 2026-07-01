'I think I'm going to win the World Cup' - Lamine Yamal insists France 'not better' than Spain as he makes final vow

France have been widely tipped to dominate the knockouts after a perfect group stage, but Yamal is not intimidated by the 2018 winners. He pointed to Spain’s victory over Les Bleus during their successful Euro 2024 campaign as evidence that the French team should not be placed on a pedestal above their European rivals.

Addressing the hype surrounding Kylian Mbappe and company, Yamal said of France in an interview with COPE's Tiempo de Juego: "There's no team that's impossible to beat. France is not better than us; they haven't beaten us since the European Championship. There's no favorite. No one is ahead of us... When a competition arrives, I think I'm going to win. It's what I have in mind now. I think I'm going to win the World Cup."



