'He gives us energy' - William Saliba hails mastermind behind Arsenal's defensive dominance under Mikel Arteta
A new voice on the touchline transforms Arsenal’s back line
Heinze was appointed to replace Carlos Cuesta, who departed in the summer to take charge at Parma. Since stepping into the role, he has brought his trademark intensity and relentless energy, qualities that defined his playing days at PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Marseille, straight into Arsenal’s training ground. For Saliba, that fire has made an immediate impact.
Saliba hails Heinze's impact on Arsenal
Speaking to the Men in Blazers Media Network, the French centre-back described Heinze as a constant presence around Arsenal’s defenders.
"Gabriel Heinze helps a lot, especially the defenders," he said. "He gives us energy because he’s always talking, always loud - even in training when we do simple things, he’s always loud. Even for nothing, he will be loud! He talks a lot and it’s good to have him close to us. I think this guy can help us a lot."
Saliba’s comments paint a vivid portrait of Heinze in his element of a demanding trainer with a booming voice, someone who builds his players’ standards through intensity.
Arteta recently shed light on the reasoning behind adding Heinze to his coaching staff, a decision rooted in personal history and professional trust. The two first crossed paths during Arteta’s loan stint at PSG in the 2001-02 season, forming a bond that has lasted more than two decades.
"He’s a winner," said Arteta. "He's won in many clubs he's been at. He had a very different education as well, we've known each other for 23 years, I'm very close to that, that brings something extra."
Arteta emphasised how Heinze’s personality and tactical insight complement the coaching group: "We complement each other really well, and everybody brings a different insight, a different character, a different personality, to the table that makes us a much better team. It makes me a much better coach as well, which is the intention to have the best resources to give to the players."
Heinze's playing days were defined by a winning pedigree. After joining Manchester United from PSG in 2004, he quickly became a fan favourite for his hard tackling and relentless duels. His United career ended controversially when he attempted to engineer a move to Liverpool, only for the club to refuse and send him to Real Madrid instead. He spent two seasons at the Bernabeu before moving to Marseille, where he added yet another league title to his collection. Since his retirement in 2014, Heinze carved out a coaching career spanning stints at Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors, Velez Sarsfield, Atlanta United and Newell’s Old Boys, the club where he started and ended his playing career before departing in 2023.
Injury crisis puts Heinze’s coaching to the test
Heinze’s influence is being felt at a time when Arsenal’s defensive department has been hit by significant injuries. Both Saliba and Gabriel, Arteta’s first-choice centre-back pairing, are currently unavailable. Against Brentford, the manager fielded new recruits Mosquera and Piero Hincapie, only for Mosquera to be forced off just before half-time, with Jurrien Timber being asked to fill in. Despite the upheaval and reshuffling, Arsenal emerged with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka. The win restored their five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League and served as another testament to the defensive organisation and resilience Heinze has helped instil, as even makeshift partnerships held firm.
Ahead of the Brentford clash, Arteta shared: "He (Saliba) had a little niggle, so I think it’s going to be a matter of days, so let’s see if he’s able to be there tomorrow. Well, the ankle one was a really random and a very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn't comfortable, and he had to stay away and this one as well, very bizarre. But hopefully it will be a matter of days."
On Gabriel, Arteta added: "Big Gabi is doing very well as well, but that’s weeks as well."
Arsenal looking ahead to Aston Villa test with confidence
The Gunners now prepare for a challenging away test against Aston Villa on Saturday. With injuries still restricting defensive choices, Heinze and Arteta will again be required to patch together solutions that maintain Arsenal’s title momentum. They have suffered heartbreak in the last two Premier League title races, fading late despite promising starts. Yet this season feels different as it is increasingly being defined by their defensive solidity.
