Will Still's return to England is over! Southampton SACK manager after 16 games with Championship favourites sitting 21st in table
Still fired just months into Saints job
Southampton have confirmed the departure of Still just five months after his appointment, bringing a swift end to his brief and turbulent spell at St. Mary’s. The 33-year-old, who joined the club from Lens in May, managed only four wins from 16 matches across all competitions, including just two victories in the Championship. A 2-0 defeat to Preston on Saturday, which was their fifth straight match without a win, proved to be the breaking point for the Saints' hierarchy.
Still had been tasked with guiding Southampton back to the Premier League following last season’s relegation, but instead finds himself leaving with the team perilously close to dropping further down the English football ladder. The south coast side currently sit 21st in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone and 16 behind early leaders Coventry. Despite a dramatic 3-2 win over Wrexham on the opening day, results quickly soured, with the Saints struggling to find consistency or a clear identity under the young manager.
The club confirmed that assistant coaches Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre, and Carl Martin have also left their roles alongside Still. Under-21s boss Tonda Eckert has been placed in interim charge and will lead the team into Wednesday night’s clash with Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. Eckert, who is highly regarded within the club, is also being considered as a potential candidate for the permanent position as Southampton’s search for a new manager begins immediately.
Still labelled 'a great person' in Southampton's parting message
Southampton’s decision to part ways with Still was confirmed in an official club statement released on Sunday evening. "Southampton Football Club can confirm that we have this evening parted ways with Men’s First Team Manager Will Still," the statement began, before confirming that "Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also left their positions at the club." It was also announced that "Men’s Under-21s Head Coach Tonda Eckert will take charge of the team on an interim basis."
Group Technical Director Johannes Spors paid tribute to Still and his coaching team, acknowledging their commitment despite poor results. "Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results," said Spors. "Ultimately, that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now, we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table."
Spors concluded his statement by thanking the departing staff for their contributions. "I would like to thank Will, Ruben, Clement and Carl for their efforts and wish them well for the future."
Still's appointment had initially created excitement at Southampton
Still’s appointment in May had generated considerable excitement among supporters, with the Belgian-born coach returning to manage in England after gaining recognition for his impressive work in France. He was hired on a three-year deal to replace Ivan Juric, whose departure followed Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League with seven games to spare. Still’s reputation as a progressive and detail-oriented manager made him an attractive candidate, particularly after strong spells at Reims and Lens, where his tactical approach earned widespread praise.
The club have not won at home since that opening victory against Wrexham and have looked increasingly vulnerable defensively, conceding 11 goals in their last five matches. Saturday’s loss to Preston followed a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, a side that had been in the relegation zone before kick-off – results that ultimately sealed Still’s fate.
Saints' U21 boss Eckert assumes interim duties
Eckert will now assume control of first-team duties on an interim basis, starting with Wednesday’s trip to QPR, as the club launches its search for a new permanent manager. Eckert’s reputation for developing young players and his familiarity with Southampton’s academy setup could make him a serious contender if results improve in the short term. The Saints, however, are expected to explore external options, with the board eager to find an experienced figure capable of steadying the ship.
