Will Still has a new job! 33-year-old manager returns to Ligue 1 six months after Southampton sacking

Still's reputation in France was built during his impressive spell at Reims, where he emerged as one of Europe's most talked-about young coaches. Despite his setback in the Premier League, Auxerre have moved quickly to secure a manager whose profile remains highly regarded in Ligue 1. Auxerre president Baptiste Malherbe expressed his confidence in the appointment following the club's announcement.

"On behalf of everyone at AJ Auxerre, I welcome Will Still and wish him every success in the club's project," he said on the club's official website. "All of AJA's resources will be united behind him so that he can succeed in his mission and continue the club's sporting progress. Welcome, Will!"







