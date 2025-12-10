Getty Images
Wilfried Zaha recalled to Ivory Coast squad for AFCON after two-year absence as Amad Diallo also makes cut - but Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe misses out
- Getty Images
Zaha backed to shine with Ivory Coast
Zaha's omission ahead of the previous continental tournament had seemed to signal a permanent break. Yet, Emerse Fae, now steering the champions into their title defence, revealed on Tuesday that he had spent months rebuilding a relationship with the winger as he sought fresh impetus in attack. The former Crystal Palace star, now on loan at MLS side Charlotte from Galatasaray, has impressed the national team staff sufficiently to convince them that his creativity remains an asset. After the conclusion of the 2025 MLS campaign, Zaha started training with English non-league side Croydon Athletic earlier this week. Fae, speaking on national television as he named a 26-man squad, explained that Zaha’s return was grounded in his capacity to unpick stubborn defences.
"We saw that we need experienced players. In Zaha's case, his ability to beat defenders and his current form worked in his favour," Fae said.
- Getty Images Sport
Major absentees: Pepe and Adingra miss out
While Zaha’s name returns to the squad list, two other superstars have been left out. Nicolas Pepe, once Arsenal’s record signing and now at Villarreal, will not be travelling to Morocco. The 30-year-old has featured regularly in La Liga this term but missed international camps in November, and Fae has opted to move forward without him.
Meanwhile, Simon Adingra, whose assists in the 2023 AFCON final inspired the Ivory Coast to victory over Nigeria, is another notable omission. The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the season with Sunderland, managing only nine appearances and four starts. Fae admitted that fierce competition for wide roles had left the Brighton academy graduate out of contention.
"Simon has faced fierce competition for his position," Fae said. "He's struggling to earn a starting spot (at his club, Sunderland). We had to do without his qualities when making our selection."
However, Manchester United star Amad Diallo is part of the 26-man squad. Amad is a regular starter under manager Ruben Amorim, and the forward has been rewarded for his consistency at Old Trafford. He has already made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, including 13 starts, and has one goal and three assists to show for his efforts. The fixture against Bournemouth next Monday should be his last for the Red Devils before he joins his national team-mates for the AFCON. He could miss up to seven games for United, including one FA Cup fixture against Brighton and the Manchester derby on January 17, if the Ivory Coast compete in the final, scheduled a day later.
Meanwhile, Sebastien Haller, the match-winner in the 2024 final against Nigeria, is again part of the squad. The squad announcement also confirmed that defender Wilfried Singo will miss the tournament through injury, depriving Fae of another experienced option.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ivory Coast set up for Group F challenge
With the selections confirmed, Ivory Coast now turn their attention to the defence of their African title. They open their campaign against Mozambique in Marrakech on 24 December, before contests with Cameroon and Gabon in a challenging Group F.
Ivory Coast squad in full
Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Caykur Rizespor), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos)
Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting), Guela Doue (Strasbourg), Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta), Evan Ndicka (Roma), Christopher Operi (Istanbul Basaksehir), Armel Zohouri (Iberia 1999)
Midfielders: Seko Fofana (Rennes), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Metz), Christ Inao Oulai (Trabzonspor), Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (Maribor)
Forwards: Vakoun Bayo (Udinese), Oumar Diakite (Cercle Brugge), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), Sebastien Haller (Utrecht), Jean-Philippe Krasso (Paris FC), Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim), Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte)
Reserves: Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Guiagon Parfait (Royal Charleroi)
Advertisement