'How on earth is that disallowed?' - Why Virgil van Dijk's goal at Manchester City was ruled out as Liverpool fans go into meltdown
Van Dijk goal ruled off in Man City loss
Liverpool were denied what they believed to be a legitimate equaliser in the first half of their Premier League clash with City at Etihad Stadium. After falling behind to Erling Haaland’s opener, Van Dijk met a corner from Salah and directed a powerful header past Gianluigi Donnarumma, seemingly restoring parity for the visitors. The Liverpool captain sprinted away in celebration, only for the assistant referee’s flag to cut short the jubilation.
Robertson was deemed to be in an offside position during the play, standing just a yard from Donnarumma inside the six-yard box. Although the Scotland international made no contact with the ball and attempted to duck out of its flight path, VAR confirmed that his movement was enough to interfere with the goalkeeper’s ability to play the ball. The Premier League’s Match Centre later clarified that Robertson’s proximity constituted “an obvious action which impacted an opponent’s ability to play the ball,” meaning the goal could not stand.
The decision proved divisive, particularly as Donnarumma appeared unlikely to have reached the header regardless of Robertson’s position. While City took advantage of the reprieve and doubled their lead before the interval, Liverpool’s players were left visibly frustrated — with Arne Slot animatedly remonstrating with the officials on the touchline. It was a key moment in a match where fine margins once again played a decisive role.
Fans fume at VAR's offside decision
@TheKopWatch commented on X: "Side netting. GK is getting nowhere near it. Robertson doesn’t block his view of the ball. How on earth is that disallowed?"
@markgoldbridge wrote: "Got to say that is a joke. Keeper is at full stretch and Robertson isn't interfering with play. Another shocker."
@Abdulba71267148 fumed: "Complete robbery."
@JonnyGibson33 explained: "He's miles away from the keeper the ball, literally moving away from the goal and then ducks. Incredible decision."
@holly82649091 claimed: "They want a title race between Arsenal and City."
@mo11salahh took shots at the inconsistency: "Bernardo Silva against Wolves last season. Robertson against city this season. Man City goal given. Liverpool goal NOT given."
Was Robertson actually in Donnarumma's 'line of sight'?
The controversy stems from Law 11 of the FA’s rules on offside, which outlines that a player can be penalised even without touching the ball if they “make an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball”. In this instance, Robertson’s quick duck to avoid Van Dijk’s header was deemed an “obvious action”. Officials concluded that his proximity to Donnarumma caused hesitation in the goalkeeper’s movement, constituting interference.
The Premier League’s post-match explanation described Robertson as being “in an offside position directly in front of the goalkeeper”. However, replays suggested the full-back was actually slightly to Donnarumma’s left, leading to debate over whether the “line of sight” element of the rule applied. While Robertson’s motion to evade the ball was instinctive, officials interpreted it as influencing Donnarumma’s reaction, and therefore as active involvement in the play.
The controversy reignited broader frustrations over VAR’s inconsistency in judging offside interference. Similar incidents in previous seasons have seen goals allowed when players appeared to obstruct goalkeepers, further blurring the line between passive and active involvement.
VAR continues to split fans on a weekly basis
The fallout from the disallowed goal is likely to continue, with Liverpool supporters and pundits demanding greater clarity from the Premier League’s officiating body. While the decision may have adhered to the letter of the law, the interpretation will once again draw criticism for its subjectivity — particularly in high-stakes fixtures like this one.
City, meanwhile, took full advantage of Liverpool’s deflation, controlling the tempo in the second half to preserve their lead and maintain their unbeaten home record.
