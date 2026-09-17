Why hasn’t ‘super talent’ Emile Smith Rowe ‘kicked on’? Ex-Arsenal star restricted to substitute role at Fulham when he should be approaching his peak

Would it be fair to say that Smith Rowe has not fulfilled the potential that he showed at Arsenal? When that question was put to Murphy, the former Fulham star - who was speaking in association with Snabbare - told GOAL: “I think that's really fair, because what you're looking at is a super talent who's an intelligent footballer.

“And the thing that surprises me - I watch a lot of them, I had the games live last year as well - every time I've watched him play, he actually impacts the game. He makes chances and does really good things.

“I understand that people say he's a 10, if you like, and Josh King is this young superstar who's a super talent. But Josh King wasn't always playing himself last year when Emile Smith Rowe wasn't playing. And there's something that managers aren't seeing or aren't liking.

“I don't know whether it's application in training, ability to last the games in terms of physicality and endurance. I'm really surprised because every time I see him, he impacts the game.

“I feel for him a little bit because it doesn't look to me like he's lacking energy or fitness. It doesn't seem from what I'm hearing that he's a bad lad or causing a problem or trains badly. It's very hard to judge when you don't see for yourself. But I think he does have the quality to get in the team. I think he'd give them something.

“And as I say, very rarely when I watch Emile Smith-Rowe play does he not impact the game and create chances.

“But on the flip side to that, what you could argue at the start of this season is that for Fulham's poor start, they have actually attacked quite well and created a lot of chances in the games they played. I know they drew 0-0 at Liverpool, but they still looked a threat going forward.

“So maybe he [Alvaro Arbeloa] doesn't see him as a wide man and he only sees him competing with Josh King as a 10. But I'd like to see a lot more of him because I think he's got a lot to offer. And I'm as surprised as a lot of people that he hasn't kicked on because I think he's a super talent.”