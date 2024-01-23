Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham is ‘good crazy’ as Hollywood superstars embrace rare opportunity to experience ‘real’ life

Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham is ‘good crazy’ as Hollywood superstars embrace rare opportunity to experience ‘real’ lifeChris BurtonGettyWrexhamLeague TwoRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have delivered “good crazy” to Wrexham, says Turf landlord Wayne Jones, with the pair embracing “real” life.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTakeover completed in spring of 2021Has been quite the journey since thenImpact made on and off the pitch