Why Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham are already drawing up Premier League plans as Hollywood blockbuster delivers more drama in North Wales
History makers: Record run of promotions for Wrexham
A historic run of three successive promotions, lifting them out of the National League and into the Championship, has the Welsh outfit needed to take just one more step up the ladder in order to reach the big time. Big money has been invested while chasing that dream.
The odd stumble has been endured this season - with the second tier presenting more problems than the third, fourth and fifth did - but Phil Parkinson’s side are aiming high and cannot be written out of the top-six picture just yet.
Play-off heartache has been endured in the past, but Wrexham are prepared to tread that path again if necessary. They have cleared every hurdle placed in front of them so far and remain confident that they can be competitive among the elite once a standing at that level is secured.
Ultimate target: Premier League now within reach
Ambitious projects on and off the pitch are being lined up, with Williamson telling The Leader of how Wrexham are preparing for a Premier League future: “I think during pre-season, before we had announced a lot of players, I made the comment that I want us to be competitive. I want us to be in and around a play-off spot, which if you're sitting 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, you can see how tight this league is and how many points make the difference between that.
“I felt if we were in that kind of position in the table, that if we gave ourselves a chance to make a run for a play-off spot and then ultimately if we were in the play-offs, with the momentum we have and the mentality that this group has and the mentality that our supporters have, I know we haven't done historically well in play-offs but I felt that this was one of those situations where I wouldn't put anything by us.
“The objective was to be competitive and to show that we could go toe-to-toe with any club in the Championship and so far this season, that's what you've seen. In fact, I'd argue that you could see us with several more points if you look at some of the matches where we've had leads that we've given it up for a draw or even starting from the very first one at Southampton where we gave up a goal in the 89th and the 95th minute to lose three points or even one point there.
“I think we could definitely be higher in the table than we are today but the important part is that we've shown that it doesn't matter which club we're playing against in this league, we can go to toe-to-toe with anyone and come out ahead of it.
“From my perspective now, how do we build on and off the pitch to prepare ourselves for when that time comes that we do arrive to the Premier League? It's ultimately our objective, I think everyone is clear of that by now.”
Ambitious plans: Wrexham ready for the top-flight
Williamson added on the Red Dragons facing every challenge head on: “It will be interesting to see where this ends up at the end of the season but for us, we need to be ready whether it's the end of this season, the season after that, or the season after that.
“We need to be prepared on and off the pitch for what it means to arrive to the Premier League because as much of a step up, with challenges both on and off the pitch, that it was going from League One to the Championship - and it is a massive step - it's an even larger, more significant step from the Championship to the Premier League in all those areas.
“It's just making sure that we are in the best position possible so that when we do arrive, just like we did when we were in League One when we arrived at the Championship, that we were in a place where we could build off the foundations and be prepared for it. It's the same thing we're trying to do for when we arrive in the Premier League.”
Wrexham 2025-26: League standing, points total & next fixture
Wrexham have reached the third international break of the 2025-26 campaign sat 13th in the Championship table. They have picked up 21 points from 15 games, leaving them only four adrift of the play-offs in what is a congested division.
The odd question has been asked of Parkinson’s methods this term, despite all that has been achieved during his tenure, and he will be looking to silence more doubters when the Red Dragons return to action on November 22 with a trip to Ipswich.
