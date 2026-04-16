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Adhe Makayasa

Explained: Why Real Madrid's team bus left Vinicius Junior behind after chastening Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

Vinicius Junior
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Real Madrid’s team bus departed the Allianz Arena without Vinicius Junior following their dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich. The Brazilian forward was required to stay behind in Bavaria to complete mandatory post-match duties.

  • Selected for random testing

    The 15-time European champions endured a miserable night in Germany, falling to a 4-3 defeat that saw them crash out 6-4 on aggregate. While the rest of the squad boarded the bus shortly after the final whistle, Vinicius was selected for a random anti-doping test after playing the full match. Because the procedure took longer than expected, the club's logistics team decided the main bus should head to the airport, leaving the star attacker to travel subsequently by car.


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  • Doping Braunschweig Osnabrück 3. Liga 07252009Getty

    Strict FIFA doping penalties

    While no direct statements were released regarding the delay, the strict nature of FIFA's anti-doping regulations explains why players cannot bypass these controls. Athletes found guilty of taking performance-enhancing drugs face bans ranging from several months to a lifetime. If the consumption is deemed intentional for the purpose of cheating, players typically face a four-year suspension, while unintentional cases can still result in a two-year ban from all footballing activities.

  • Broad scope of violations

    The regulatory framework governing these post-match tests extends beyond the simple detection of prohibited substances in an athlete's system. Bans can also be triggered by failing to follow a doping officer's instructions, refusing control, or failing to provide accurate whereabouts information. FIFA also targets the trafficking of substances or the encouragement of third parties to violate rules, with such fraudulent conduct or administrative interference often leading to the most severe lifetime prohibitions.

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    Vinicius leads domestic charge

    The Brazilian must now refocus his efforts on La Liga as Madrid prepare to host Deportivo Alaves next Tuesday. With seven games remaining and a nine-point gap to bridge to leaders Barcelona, the winger's influence remains vital to keeping the club's domestic ambitions alive. After the frustration in Munich, his ability to inspire a quick recovery on the pitch will be essential if Los Blancos are to avoid a trophyless end to the campaign.

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