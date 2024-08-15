Why Premier League managers ruthlessly shot down in-stadium VAR announcements for the 2024-25 season

GettyPeter McVitieWhy Premier League managers ruthlessly shot down in-stadium VAR announcements for the 2024-25 seasonPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenalManchester UnitedLiverpoolChelseaA proposed major change to VAR protocol was shot down by Premier League managers ahead of the 2024-25 season, a report says.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIdea to announce VAR calls in stadiums raisedManagers and officials spoke out against itProposal was soon dropped after the meetingArticle continues below