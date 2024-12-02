Why there is not ‘much difference’ between Kylian Mbappe & Cristiano Ronaldo – with former team-mate explaining similarities between Real Madrid ‘Galacticos’ past & present
Jese Rodriguez has explained why there is not “much difference” between Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in the superstar stakes.
- Ex-Real academy graduate worked with both
- Impressed by what he saw in training
- Expects Frenchman to shine in Spanish football