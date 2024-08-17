Mason Greenwood Marseille 2024-25Getty/Ligue 1
Soham Mukherjee

Why Mason Greenwood switched to 'weaker' right foot for Marseille penalty as ex-Man Utd star has dream debut

Mason GreenwoodMarseilleBrest vs MarseilleBrestLigue 1

Mason Greenwood starred for Marseille with a brace on his debut and even scored from the spot with his "weaker" right foot.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Greenwood starred in Marseille's 5-1 victory
  • Scored two goals on memorable debut
  • Secret revealed behind taking penalties with right foot
Article continues below