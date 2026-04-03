Why Man Utd & Man City will make moves for Elliot Anderson immediately after end of Premier League season

Old Trafford officials have reportedly identified the 23-year-old as their ideal midfield target, planning their summer recruitment around him. Anderson fits the profile perfectly, having excelled against United in a 2-2 draw earlier this term. This season, he has been a consistent force for Nottingham Forest, making 41 appearances across all competitions with two goals and three assists.

His contributions have been vital in guiding Forest to the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will face Porto. However, his individual brilliance contrasts with the club's domestic struggles, as they currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just three points above the relegation zone. With Casemiro set to depart, Michael Carrick’s side see Anderson as essential fresh legs and proven quality needed for their midfield engine room.