Why Lukaku could be dropped from Napoli’s squad: the deadline has been set and what’s happening in the transfer market

The season that is drawing to a close has not been a great one for Romelu Lukaku. In fact, it may well be one of the worst of his career. The season got off to a bad start with a severe injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh during a friendly against Olympiakos; and since then, he has never fully recovered. In recent weeks, his relationship with Napoli has also become strained, and the two sides are now on the brink of a showdown: according to Sky Sport, the Belgian striker failed to report to Castelvolturno for the resumption of training; should he not return in the coming days, the club is ready to drop him from the squad.



