Why did Malen take the penalty in the Como v Roma match instead of Pellegrini?

Roma lost 2-1 in a crucial Champions League qualification clash against Como, but apart from the second yellow card shown to Wesley in the second half (which infuriated Gasperini and others), it was the penalty scored by Malen in the first half that sparked the most debate among fantasy managers. The designated penalty taker is, in fact, usually Lorenzo Pellegrini, and the midfielder was not only on the pitch but had initially positioned himself on the spot.

So what happened and why did Malen take the penalty?