Why Chelsea sensation Estevao has been left out of squad for Premier League clash with West Ham

Estevao has been in fine form for Chelsea in recent weeks, with the former Palmeiras ace having become the second-youngest Blues player to score and assist in a Premier League match in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Following his move from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, Estevao has scored six goals in 29 appearances for Chelsea, while he has also recorded two assists for Rosenior’s men.

Hailing Estevao’s excellent impact against Palace, Rosenior said “He is a player with special abilities, special talent. He’s been ill but every time he’s been on the pitch so far with me he’s been outstanding.

“Off the pitch, I know his family are here with him and the club have worked really hard to help him settle. I also know Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro have helped him settle into this country.

“On the pitch, with any 18-year-old, you have to manage his minutes, and manage the games which you think are the right moments for him to have an impact. I’ll keep doing that because I want him to have an outstanding season, and I want him to have an outstanding career as well.”

