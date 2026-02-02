Getty Images Sport
Why Chelsea recalled Aaron Anselmino from Borussia Dortmund loan only to send him to Strasbourg amid 'tapping up' claims
Blues act fast to protect prized asset
Chelsea’s decision to cut short Anselmino’s season-long loan at Dortmund was initially met with confusion, but the reasoning has now emerged as a protective measure against unwelcome advances. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues hierarchy were left "disappointed" by Dortmund’s conduct during the loan spell. It is claimed that the Bundesliga club attempted to persuade the 20-year-old Argentine to sign a pre-agreement that would facilitate a permanent switch to Signal Iduna Park.
Chelsea view Anselmino as a cornerstone of their future defence and had no intention of sanctioning a sale. Upon discovering Dortmund’s alleged attempts to unsettle the player and engineer a transfer, the Stamford Bridge board acted decisively. By triggering the recall clause in his contract, they have effectively removed him from an environment they felt was undermining their long-term plans.
The "tapping up" claims have soured relations between the two clubs, with Chelsea moving quickly to reassert control over the player's career path. The message from London is clear: Anselmino is not for sale, and any club seen to be working against that stance will lose the privilege of developing Chelsea's top talents.
Emotional farewell as Dortmund stay cut short
The sudden nature of the recall clearly impacted the player, who had settled well in Germany despite struggling with minor injuries. Anselmino made 10 appearances for the German side, scoring once, and had begun to establish himself as a reliable option in the Bundesliga.
Dortmund released footage of the defender bidding an emotional farewell to his teammates, a sign of the strong bonds he had formed during his short stint. The German club’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, had previously gone public with his desire to keep Anselmino, stating he would "pick up the phone" to Chelsea to discuss a longer stay. It appears those public declarations, combined with private machinations to secure a permanent deal, ultimately backfired, forcing Chelsea’s hand.
While the player may have been initially reluctant to leave a Champions League club where he was happy, the reality of his parent club’s fury left little room for negotiation. He now finds himself rerouted to France, a move designed to keep him within the club's sphere of influence.
Strasbourg switch keeps development 'in-house'
Rather than reintegrating him into the first-team squad at Cobham immediately, Chelsea have opted to loan Anselmino to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for the remainder of the campaign. This move is strategically significant as Strasbourg are part of the BlueCo multi-club network, meaning Anselmino’s development will now be overseen directly by staff appointed by Chelsea’s owners.
By moving him to the Alsatian club, Chelsea can ensure that the defender gets regular minutes in a competitive league without the risk of a third party attempting to poach him. It allows the Blues to monitor his data, fitness, and tactical understanding in an environment they control completely.
The switch effectively kills any hope Dortmund had of retaining the player and serves as a reset button for Anselmino. He will now be tasked with adapting to French football, where he will be expected to fill a key role in the heart of the defence for the next five months.
Domino effect triggers Sarr return
The arrival of Anselmino in Strasbourg has facilitated another key movement in Chelsea’s defensive reshuffle: the recall of Mamadou Sarr. The French centre-back, who had been impressing on loan at the Stade de la Meinau, is set to head in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is reportedly a huge admirer of Sarr, having worked with him previously, and views him as a "top talent" ready to contribute to the first team immediately. The swap deal - Anselmino to France, Sarr to London - allows Chelsea to bolster their own defensive ranks with a player they trust, while simultaneously ensuring their sister club is not left short-handed.
It is a complex piece of squad management that highlights the utility of the multi-club model. While the "tapping up" row with Dortmund provided the catalyst, the end result is a realignment of resources that Chelsea believe protects their assets and strengthens their hand for the remainder of the season.
