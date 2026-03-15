Why Cesena chose Ashley Cole: his career, the reasons behind the move and his Serie B debut

There has been a managerial change in Serie B in the last few hours: Cesena have sacked Michele Mignani and, in a surprise move, have decided to hand the reins to Ashley Cole. The former England left-back, who previously played for Roma in Italy, is making his debut in charge of a first-team side after coaching Chelsea’s Under-15s and working on the coaching staff of the England Under-21s and Everton during Frank Lampard’s tenure as manager (the pair were teammates during their time at Chelsea). Cole retired from playing football in the summer of 2019, ending his career at Derby County after more than 700 appearances for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma and Los Angeles Galaxy.