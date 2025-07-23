More chaos for Barcelona! Why La Liga giants have been forced to CANCEL Japan leg of pre-season plans one day before flight with entire Asia tour thrown into doubt Barcelona LaLiga Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Vissel Kobe Club Friendlies

Barcelona have officially announced the cancellation of their pre-season friendly against Japanese club Vissel Kobe, which was scheduled to take place this Sunday, July 27. The Catalan giants were set to fly out to Japan on Thursday morning at 11am local time, but that plan has now been abandoned following what the club has described as a “serious contractual breach” by the promoter responsible for organising the fixture.