Why members of Arsenal hierarchy are uncertain about £25m Mikel Merino deal with transfer for Spain Euro 2024 star not as advanced as first thought - explained
Members of Arsenal's hierachy reportedly have reservations about signing Real Sociedad and Spain star Mikel Merino this summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Merino stars for Real Sociedad & Spain
- Midfielder's form attracts interest from Arsenal
- £25m ($31.8m) deal far from a foregone conclusion