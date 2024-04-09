The King of North London is back! Why Arsenal should still be afraid ahead of Harry Kane's Champions League return despite Bayern Munich's catastrophic season

The England skipper will have his entire season at stake when he comes back to his old rivals' home on Tuesday

John Obi Mikel knew. After the Chelsea icon pulled out Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final opponents at the draw last month, a hint of a wry smile appeared on his face.

On paper, the Gunners should have been fairly happy with Mikel. Bayern Munich are far from the force they once were, and Arsenal managed to avoid trickier ties against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, as the Nigerian's priceless reaction suggested, this particular tie comes with irresistible added spice. Indeed, a sizeable proportion of Gunners fans will have broken into cold sweats when they saw Bayern's name pop out as they knew it meant that one of the club's most troublesome adversaries would be returning to his old stomping ground.

Harry Kane became synonymous with the north London derby during his lengthy spell at Tottenham, scoring against his fiercest rivals on countless occasions. Now, he has the chance to break Gunners hearts all over again when his new team visit the Emirates on Tuesday.