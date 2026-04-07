Why Allegri could become the new manager of the national team following Gattuso’s departure

From a sporting perspective, what happened in the Bosnia-Italy match is, to all intents and purposes, a tragedy. This marks the third World Cup in a row that we have failed to qualify for; unlike in previous tournaments, the upcoming tournament – to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico (scheduled for 11 June to 19 July) – will feature 48 qualified national teams. And Italy will not be among them. After 2018 and 2022, we must now write off 2026 as well: the Azzurri’s last World Cup match was on 24 June 2014; the last goal was scored by Mario Balotelli. Then, total emptiness. Disappointment, bitterness, anger. Just like that evening, when, in the post-match press conference, manager Rino Gattuso apologised to an entire nation, and did so with tears in his eyes. Before reaching an agreement on the mutual termination of his contract in the days that followed and stepping down from the role. The hunt for a new manager has now begun; among the names being considered by the FIGC leadership is that of Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri.



