Who will win the Golden Ball at the 2026 World Cup? GOAL writers have their say

It's so close we can almost taste it. The 2026 World Cup is now just days away, with the best players from around the globe descending on the United States, Mexico and Canada for what promises to be a superb summer of football. While some teams will solely harbour dreams of getting out of the groups, others know that anything other than a trophy parade in late-July will go down as failure. We're set, then, for five-and-a-half weeks of drama, filled with joy and heartbreak in equal measure.
Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors from the UK and the U.S. to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot winner to the dark horses, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest World Cup ever staged.
Today, we asked our team to predict who will claim the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament - here's what they had to say...
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'Mbappe is saving himself for France'
Mark Doyle: If Lamine Yamal were in peak physical condition, he’d be my pick, but the hamstring problem that curtailed his club campaign has put some doubt in my mind. Lionel Messi’s fitness is also a cause for concern, and while Argentina could definitely retain their title, I think dominating a second consecutive World Cup might even be beyond the GOAT - particularly at 39 years of age. So, while Kylian Mbappe has had his own injury issues of late, I get the feeling he’s been saving himself for France and will claim the Golden Ball that Messi denied him at Qatar 2022.
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'Yamal will be influential at the business end'
Krishan Davis: If Lamine Yamal is fit, I think the Spain wonderkid could pip Kylian Mbappe to this one. He might miss the entire group phase through injury, but we really judge players on their contributions in the knockouts, and given there will be a whole new round of games in the form of the last 32 at the extended tournament, Yamal will be able to make up for lost time. He was sensational in the knockout rounds of Euro 2024 after a quiet start, and he is just so good that you know he’ll be influential again at the business end in North America.
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'Stage set for Olise to explode'
Stephen Darwin: After the incredible season he’s had at club level, it feels like the stage is set for Michael Olise to explode on the international scene as well. He’s surely a shoo-in to start for France - 22 goals and 31 assists for Bayern should take care of that - and with the majority of their opponents likely to sit in a low block, it feels like Olise’s wand of a left foot is going to be decisive in fashioning chances and scoring belting goals from distance.
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'Vinicius can propel Brazil all the way'
Amee Ruszkai: Vinicius Jr became a world-class player under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, and the legendary coach is likely to give the forward the right environment to shine in a Brazil shirt at this World Cup. There’s a lot of pressure on Vinicius to be the main man for a team with such high expectations, all while he is still only 25 years old. But he has shown that he can deliver under those conditions and this summer, he can propel the Selecao all the way, picking up the Golden Ball for his contributions.
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'Ballon d'Or could follow Golden Ball for Mbappe'
Chris Burton: If France are there or thereabouts, then Kylian Mbappe will likely have played a prominent role in guiding them to that point. He may have faced the odd question of his character - with club and country - be there is no questioning his ability to produce a moment of magic and turn any game on its head. Should Mbappe reach a third successive final, potentially landing a second winners’ medal in the process, then a Golden Ball of the World Cup variety could be followed by the 2026 Ballon d’Or.
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'Few better than Vitinha'
Ryan Tolmich: Generally, Luka Modric in 2018 aside, this award goes to the best player on the best team - so who is best positioned to be that team? Maybe they’re overlooked a bit, but Portugal could go all the way, and if they do, it’ll be because of Vitinha’s play in midfield. With players like Lionel Messi, Pedri and Bruno Fernandes in the mix for this award, maybe this will be a summer for the midfield maestros, not the goal-scoring heroes, and there are few better maestros than Vitinha.
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'Olise is in electrifying form'
Peter McVitie: The most entertaining player in Europe at the moment, Michael Olise is in electrifying form following a spectacular second campaign with Bayern Munich that saw him named the Bundesliga Player of the Season in a landslide. Competition for a place in Didier Deschamps' team is intense, with European champions Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola all competing for places in attack, but Olise has shown he can be effective early in his international career.
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'England will go as far as Kane can take them'
Tom Hindle: No way this goes wrong, but let’s go for Harry Kane. The Golden Ball usually goes to the best player on the team that wins the World Cup, and this just might be England’s year, right?! Let’s face it, the Three Lions will basically go as far as Kane can take them. He has been electric for Bayern Munich all season, is the presumptive Ballon d’Or frontrunner, and there is no reason to believe that he won’t continue to bag for his country.
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'Fernandes is going to lead Portugal all the way'
Tom Maston: He was the Premier League Player of the Year, has played fewer games over the past season than most of the best players in the world, and will be part of a team who more people should probably be taking seriously. That's right, Bruno Fernandes is going to the man who leads Portugal all the way in 2026. He might not have the most mobile forward to aim his searching crosses at, but Fernandes has always found a way to produce despite some challenging team-mates at Manchester United, and it should be expected that he carries his outstanding club form onto the international stage.
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'World is about to get to know Olise'
Alex Labidou: The world is about to get to know Michael Olise, who doesn’t generate the level of hype his France team-mate Kylian Mbappe does - but comes with a quarter of the drama. Olise was arguably Bayern Munich’s best all-around player last season, and this tournament seems perfect for him to make a bigger name for himself. Watch this space.