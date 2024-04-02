Who is Germany's leading all-time top goal scorer? Klose, Muller and Die Mannschaft's most lethal strikers

Germany's all-time goalscoring chart has some bona fide legends in there!

Germany have had some fine players throughout their illustrious history.

There's the legendary Gerd Muller. Then Jurgen Klinsmann and Rudi Voller took centre-stage up top. Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski were next in line. And these days, there's the inevitable Thomas Muller.

And there have been many more attacking greats representing Die Mannschaft, including the likes of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Uwe Seeler and Oliver Bierhoff among many more.

Who is Germany's most lethal attacker ever, though?

Let's take a look at the men leading their all-time goalscoring charts!