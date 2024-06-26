Who has won the most Wimbledon titles? Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova and more singles champions

Here are the top stars from the ATP and WTA Tours who have triumphed at SW19 in the Open Era

Summertime is finally upon the United Kingdom, and with it comes perhaps the most celebrated annual event on the British sporting calendar, as the 2024 Wimbledon Championships prepare to welcome the best and brightest stars of the game to its famed grass courts.

A host of heavyweights will be taking part this year, particularly several who hope they can warm up in style for a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the US Open, and the climactic Tour Finals later this year.

For every contender, though, there is a member of the old guard set to bow out, with Andy Murray - a two-time winner on Centre Court and once a member of the sport’s Big Four before Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal broke away - set for what will be his final Wimbledon.

Despite another win here during the London 2012 Olympics, Murray misses out as one of the most successful singles players of the Open Era at his home grand slam - but, who are the stars that have won at Wimbledon the most over the decades?

Here, GOAL looks at the players that have lit up SW19 throughout the years and how many titles they have to their name.

Who has won the most Wimbledon titles?