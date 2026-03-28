The first indoor gathering of Operazione Nostalgia is fast approaching; the wait is almost over. The event’s loyal followers – and many others besides – are eagerly awaiting this celebration of the page’s tenth anniversary, for which the organisers have pulled out all the stops. The event will take place in Rome, where a five-a-side football tournament will be held, featuring both Italian and international football legends. The event will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Sportitalia.
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Where to watch Operazione Nostalgia on TV and streaming: channel, kick-off time and line-ups
OPERATION NOSTALGIA MEETING IN ROME: WHEN THE MATCH IS BEING PLAYED, DATE AND TIME
The Operazione Nostalgia indoor tournament in Rome will take place today, Saturday 28 March 2026, with the Fan Village open from 10am, offering a range of activities and entertainment to keep fans entertained ahead of the preliminary matches at 6pm, followed by the kick-off of the three-way tournament scheduled for 8pm. The venue chosen for the indoor three-way tournament at the Operazione Nostalgia gathering in Rome is the Palazzo dello Sport, located in the EUR district at Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1.
WHO IS PLAYING IN THE ‘OPERAZIONE NOSTALGIA’ REUNION IN ROME? THE NAMES OF THE FORMER PLAYERS
The latest news, for fans of the sport, is sensational: as announced by Operazione Nostalgia via its social media channels, Alessandro Nesta will be among the players taking part in the 5-a-side indoor tournament at the Palazzetto dello Sport in EUR. A big name, but there is another sensational piece of news to add: Nesta and Totti will be playing for the same team – Italy, of course. In Rome, the last time they were seen together in the same shirt was during the Italy v Rest of the World friendly on 16 December 1998.
THE PLAYERS' LIST
Below are the names of those who will be taking part in the gathering: there will be 27 in total, and 19 have been revealed so far
Aldair
Marco Amelia
Zvonimir Boban
Vincent Candela
Edgar Davids
German Denis
Antonio Di Natale
Stefano Fiore
Sebastien Frey
Diego Fuser
Hernanes
Giorgos Karagounis
Alessandro Nesta
David Pizarro
Dario Simic
Damiano Tommasi
Francesco Totti
Juan Sebastián Verón
Javier Zanetti
TICKETS FOR THE ‘OPERAZIONE NOSTALGIA’ GATHERING IN ROME: WHEN THEY GO ON SALE, PRICES, WHERE AND HOW TO BUY THEM
The five-a-side football tournament will see three teams go head-to-head: Italy, Europe and the Rest of the World, captained by Francesco Totti, Zvonimir Boban and Javier Zanetti respectively. Tickets for the Operazione Nostalgia indoor event on 28 March in Rome are already on sale and can be purchased on Ticketone or FanSale: by clicking on the respective links, you can also view the ticket prices.