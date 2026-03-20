Where to watch Arsenal v Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, line-ups

It’s not just league fixtures this weekend. In England, the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City is scheduled for Sunday 22 March, with kick-off at 5.30 pm. The Gunners are coming off a Champions League victory where they knocked out Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Guardiola’s side are looking to bounce back after their double European defeat against Real Madrid, which saw the Citizens knocked out of the Champions League.



