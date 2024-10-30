Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Where is Jadon Sancho?!' - Chelsea fans left bemused by winger's omission from squad for Newcastle Carabao Cup clash as ex-Man Utd man is overlooked for third game running

J. SanchoChelseaNewcastleE. MarescaNewcastle vs ChelseaCarabao Cup

Chelsea fans were questioning Jadon Sancho's absence from their Carabao Cup squad against Newcastle as he was overlooked for a third game running.

  • Sancho struggling after a bright start
  • Winger not played for third game in a row
  • Reason for Newcastle absence revealed
