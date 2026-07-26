When will £60m defender Jeremy Jacquet make his first appearance for Liverpool? Andoni Iraola delivers fitness update after losing Joe Gomez to injury in Sunderland friendly

While fans await his on-pitch debut, Jacquet is thoroughly enjoying the process of adapting to life at Liverpool. Having joined the squad for their United States tour starting in Chicago, the defender is settling in seamlessly behind the scenes.

"Really good, everything has gone very well since I arrived here," Jacquet noted regarding his initial weeks. "I think it's a real honour and a great source of pride to wear this red shirt. I've already worn a red shirt before, and here I'm about to wear a second one and so I'm very happy indeed."

The Frenchman has also quickly embedded himself within the dressing room dynamics. "They've given me a very warm welcome, and I'm getting to know them much better with every day," he added. Jacquet revealed he has been spending plenty of time with Trey Nyoni, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike, while also joking that Jeremie Frimpong is "off his head".

Beyond his teammates, the £60m signing has already felt the embrace of the Anfield faithful. "I've had lots of messages from the fans, and I'd like to thank them for that," Jacquet said. "It's something that I really do appreciate, as I'd already received quite a few before I even arrived at the club."