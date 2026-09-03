When will Bradley Barcola make his Liverpool debut? Andoni Iraola delivers fitness update after securing £123m winger from PSG

Speaking to the media, Iraola could not hide his delight at capturing his primary attacking target. "We are very happy with Bradley," the Spaniard said. "He was our priority, let's say, to sign a very, very good player in that position."

The Liverpool boss was particularly impressed by the forward's desire to join the project, adding: "He has come with the right mentality. I liked from him that he wanted Liverpool a lot. He just wanted to come here and I think that is a good first sign and being the player that he is and the things that he has won."

Addressing the winger's physical condition, Iraola confirmed a debut at Ipswich is highly likely. "He has come with the willingness to help us. I am very happy with him and he trained well with us," he said. "If everything goes well in training today, he will definitely be available for tomorrow's game."

When pressed on whether Barcola might actually start the match, Iraola remained cautious but optimistic. "I see him in a good place. He has trained with us in the trainings," he added. "It’s true he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season but he has been training normal with the group. That’s a decision we have to make. I think he’s in a good place but we have to consider that he hasn’t had the minutes."