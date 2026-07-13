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Jude Bellingham Thomas Tuchel England GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

'Whatever' - Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel's love-hate relationship isn't a problem for England... for now

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England
J. Bellingham
T. Tuchel
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England vs Argentina

Watch the video again and you can almost see Jude Bellingham loading his answer as the interviewer navigates the question. The Real Madrid superstar had just been informed that his manager, Thomas Tuchel, was "disappointed" with England's performance following a gusty 2-1 win over Norway in Miami on Saturday night. Bellingham's remarkably clippable response? "Whatever."

And just like that, the love-hate relationship between manager and star-played was reignited. Quotes are now interpreted, reinterpreted and overanalysed. Tuchel routinely gets peppered with questions about what Jude says, why Jude said it, and what it means about his football team.

"Did you hear those quotes, Thomas?"

"Do you actually like this team, Thomas?"

"Congratulations on the win, Thomas, but we think that your most impactful player hates you!"

Ok, so, the last question comes with a twinge of hyperbole. But the point remains: Tuchel and Bellingham are publicly feuding. Tuchel criticises the team for a poor performance. Bellingham defends them. Tuchel gently suggests that Bellingham isn't always a team player. Bellingham puts the team on his back, scores twice and stares at a sea of white shirts as they serenade him after full-time.

This is a complicated situation. But whether Tuchel and Bellingham really like each other is irrelevant. They're clearly winding each other up a little bit. But who cares? It's working.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Tuchel pokes the bear

    The term ‘negging' was coined by Canadian pickup artist Erik von Markovik in 2007. He described it in great depth in his bro-manifesto ‘The Mystery Method: How to get beautiful women into bed’.

    “A neg is not an insult but a negative social value judgment that is telegraphed. It's the same as if you pulled out a tissue and blew your nose. There's nothing insulting about blowing your nose. You haven't explicitly rejected her. But at the same time, she will feel that you aren't even trying to impress her. This makes her curious as to why and makes you a challenge,” he wrote (context: Von Markovik’s most recent release was an e-book about his relationship with his AI girlfriend).

    Tuchel, it should be said, is not trying to get Bellingham into bed. But he is, quite perfectly, negging him. He’s poking the bear. He’s making subtle jabs at Bellingham’s ego. Bellingham wants to be a star. Bellingham knows he is a star. But Tuchel is making it clear in his words that he, ultimately, has control here.

    Nothing that Tuchel is saying about Bellingham, these days at least, is inherently wrong. He has suggested that Bellingham’s World Cup success comes from his ‘buy in’ and his ability to ‘be a team player’. On Saturday, he described him as "world class", but pointed out that there is "nothing more to say". He speculated, right up until England’s opening fixture, that Morgan Rogers could start in Bellingham’s position.

    Tuchel has, quite expertly, concocted a narrative around Bellingham as part of the gang - not a superstar. He never talks about Bellingham much in isolation. When asked about Bellingham’s positioning at Saturday's post-match press conference, he briefly mentioned that his star man played in the "right 10", before switching over to Rogers.

    “I think Morgan has had a difficult time not playing in the role that he wants and that he can play. He is one of my key players and I am so, so happy about his performance today,” Tuchel said. “He made a big step forward today, like all of our substitutes, and especially for Morgan in a new position, this was absolutely top.”

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    Getting the best out of both parties

    Bellingham, thus far, has taken it all in stride, and responded with performance after performance. He has scored six goals at this World Cup, including two in back-to-back knockout games. The only player younger than Bellingham to achieve that feat? Pele, who managed it in 1958 at 17 years old (shame he never amounted to much!).

    And that’s exactly the point. The drama is good fun. The snide jabs make for content that has generated millions of views (a clip of Bellingham talking about Tuchel’s comments is nearing 20 million on Match of the Day’s official X account).

    But it is also bringing the best out of both parties. Bellingham is a better player. And Tuchel, operating in a team-first mindset and not catering to his biggest name, might just be improving as a coach, too.

    Gary Neville, who, after spending his whole career under Sir Alex Ferguson, probably knows a thing or two about man-management, explained it fully: "I really liked [Bellingham’s interview]. Jude Bellingham, after every single game in this tournament, has spoken. Even after the Ghana draw earlier in the tournament when it wasn't a great England performance, there was a bit of criticism flying around.

    "I think there are only a number of players that can make interviews like that, that can punch back a little bit at the manager. He's one of them.”

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    Responding to the critics

    But this is not a new concept. Bellingham and Tuchel have been doing this for almost a year. Bellingham struggled for Real Madrid this season, and never found form after recovering from shoulder surgery. Rogers took his spot. And it was deserved for a bit. He scored 14 and assisted 11 as Aston Villa won the Europa League - and was constantly on the receiving end of praise from his manager.

    Bellingham, meanwhile, was constantly criticised by his manager. In one quite baffling slip of the tongue, Tuchel suggested that Bellingham's on-field conduct was "repulsive". It led to plenty of speculation and think pieces suggesting that Bellingham would be benched for England.

    The royalty of English football punditry - notably Alan Shearer and Jamie Carragher - said that Bellingham shouldn’t feature in the XI. One prominent newspaper suggested that Bellingham should be left at home altogether, such was the hit to squad harmony. And even if Ian Wright vouched for his inclusion, public opinion skewed in favour of Rogers.

    Yet at the same time, Tuchel subtly laid the groundwork for Bellingham’s inclusion. Jordan Henderson’s call-up, for one, seemed to be an indication that the Madrid star could be reigned in (it is well chronicled that Bellingham looks up to the Brentford midfielder).

    And the performances have followed suit. Bellingham scored a crucial goal to give England the lead for good against Croatia - a driving surge that was built from determination and gusto. He bagged again against Panama, twice more against Mexico, and scored both Saturday night. Bellingham has had a hand in seven of England’s 11 goals this tournament. This is a World Cup of stars; Bellingham has perhaps shone the brightest.

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    The boiling point?

    Yet there is a danger in pushing Bellingham this much. Part of the trade-off here is that Bellingham has an attitude. He possesses the kind of ego that most star players need to have. He fancies himself a bit. He knows how good he is - and how effective he can be.

    At times, that has led to things boiling over. He told a referee to “f*ck off”, and was shown a straight red in a game for Real Madrid. He kicked a drinks cooler and lost his temper with the referee after England were beaten in a friendly against Senegal last year. He made a lewd gesture at the Slovakia bench after scoring a 95th-minute equaliser in Euro 2024.

    These are all immature actions that are entirely fair to criticise. Bellingham knows that, too.

    “Sometimes I deserve to have bad things said about me. I know it's part of being a footballer, I don't hold a grudge against anyone who says bad things about me,” he said after the Croatia win.

  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'I also have demands'

    Saturday, though, was a clear example of the player-superstar relationship at its harmonious best.

    Both parties, strangely, deserve some credit here. Tuchel stuck to his guns, and was unapologetic in his words - defending the fact that he thought England had not played particularly well in the win.

    “I'm proud, and I'm happy," Tuchel said. "But I'm also a football coach, and I also have demands.”

    Bellingham suggested, in turn, that his manager didn’t understand the demands of the conditions.

    “Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those conditions," Bellingham said. "I think we've tried to create a positive environment, and we should continue that going into the final four. I can't speak highly enough of the lads. You're not going to win every game popping the ball and making a thousand passes. Sometimes you have to win dirty.”

    And to Bellingham’s credit, he has handled himself well. He has had to survive 210 minutes playing on a yellow card. If he had been booked against either Mexico or Norway, he would have missed the subsequent game. That Tuchel took him off with 10 minutes remaining in extra time surely had one eye on the fact that he couldn’t risk suspension.

    Bellingham could have complained, but instead jogged off the pitch, blew kisses to the crowd, shook his manager’s hand, and watched intently from the bench. Tuchel did well there, too: 200-plus vital minutes in two knockout games, two wins, and no suspension. Everyone - sort of - goes home happy.

  • Argentina v Switzerland: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Argentina, and exorcising some demons

    And now, on to Argentina, where this relationship really will be tested.

    The Albiceleste, ironically, are in a similar spot to England. They are not playing particularly good football, and are far below the levels their fans and manager expect. Messi, of course, has provided goals and assists, while Julian Alvarez finally turned up for Argentina in Kansas City on Saturday night. Otherwise, the champs are struggling.

    However, Argentina are also a scrappy side who will gleefully make things difficult for Bellingham. Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Cristian Romero, and Lisandro Martinez are all footballers who revel in the dark arts. Argentina, in all likelihood, won’t want this to be much of a football match.

    They will kick, shove and slow the game down. Momentum will be hard to come by. It might be a difficult one for Bellingham emotionally, too. He has played against these guys in La Liga and the Champions League. But there is a real vehemence that comes with World Cup semi-finals - a feeling that is hard to contain for markedly more level players. One only has to look at David Beckham’s infamous red card in 1998 for evidence.

    No doubt, the negging will continue from Tuchel, who has found the formula. Too much love for Bellingham, and he might not so easily be controlled. Too much criticism and it could go wrong. Bellingham will, of course, have to play his part, in return.

    If England get it right, the word ‘whatever’ will never sound so good.

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