What next for Karim Benzema? Update on Real Madrid legend's future as Al-Ittihad contract ticks down in Saudi Arabia

Benzema's form on the pitch suggests he's more than capable of doing a job for the club beyond the end of the 2026 season. The 38-year-old striker bagged a 22-minute hat trick in a 4-0 drubbing of Al-Kholood on Friday night. With 15 goals in 17 appearances this term, suggestions that he could make a sensational return to the France national setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup cannot be disregarded either. The player himself suggested he would be ready, should Didier Deschamps give him a call.

"I’m a football player. So, I play football. When they call me, I come, I play," he said. "I have goals in my head. I love football and I love winning. I like trophies. That’s what matters most to me. There, I am in my club. If I am called to the national team, I come to play football. And it stops there."

Despite everything that has happened, the idea of refusing a World Cup return holds no truth for him.

"It’s not a story of no longer wanting to come back to the French team," he said. "But we have to ask ourselves the question: what am I coming to do with the French team? We are talking about a World Cup. Obviously, these are not things where you have to say: 'No, I don’t want to.' Because it’s a lie to say: 'No, I don’t want to play in a World Cup'."