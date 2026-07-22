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What next for James Trafford? Newcastle turned off pursuit as Man City set asking price for England goalkeeper
Stumbling blocks in Trafford deal
The future of Trafford remains shrouded in uncertainty after Newcastle United opted not to follow up on their previous interest in the England international. Chronicle Live indicates that the 23-year-old's name has not been brought up in recruitment discussions this week, suggesting a significant cooling of their stance. This shift in momentum comes as reports suggest no fresh contact has been made in the days since the England squad returned from their World Cup campaign in the United States.
The primary hurdle appears to be Manchester City's valuation of the shot-stopper, with the Premier League giants reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million. City only brought Trafford back to the Etihad last summer by triggering a £27m buy-back clause from Burnley, handing him a five-year contract in the process. However, the landscape changed quickly after former manager Pep Guardiola’s side secured the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for £26m, immediately installing the Italian as their undisputed number one.
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Pope maintains number one status
As things stand, Newcastle are preparing to kick off their pre-season preparations with Nick Pope firmly established as the first-choice goalkeeper. Pope has been handed the number one shirt ahead of the new campaign, sending a clear message regarding his hierarchy in Eddie Howe's squad. Pope managed to win his place back last season after being briefly dropped following a high-profile error against Everton, and he received an unofficial vote of confidence when the club decided against a permanent move for Aaron Ramsdale following his loan spell.
While Pope has just one year remaining on his current contract at Tyneside and has been linked with a potential move to newly-promoted Ipswich Town, he remains at the club for now. Newcastle have also been working with long-serving squad goalkeeper Mark Gillespie behind the scenes, while youngster Ewen Jaouen is expected to provide strong competition as a back-up option. Despite the current stability, the Magpies have not completely ruled out bringing in another squad goalkeeper before the transfer window slams shut in August.
Alternative options and rival interest
Trafford is not the only name that has been linked with a move to the North East recently. Newcastle were offered the chance to sign Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma two weeks ago, but the club has yet to lodge an official bid for the talented 23-year-old. The Magpies' recruitment team is clearly keeping their options open as they weigh up whether to invest heavily in a young goalkeeper or stick with their experienced options for another season, especially given the strict Profit and Sustainability Rules currently governing Premier League spending.
If Newcastle do decide to move on from Trafford permanently, there will be no shortage of alternative suitors for the Englishman. He has been linked with various high-profile moves to clubs including Aston Villa, Leeds United, and even Italian giants Juventus. Interestingly, Trafford's future is currently being navigated by family members rather than a traditional agent. This unconventional setup adds another layer to any potential negotiations as he seeks a club where he can earn regular first-team minutes after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City.
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Trafford's cup achievements last season
Trafford featured in 17 matches across all competitions for Manchester City last season, conceding 13 goals and keeping eight clean sheets. Furthermore, he played an integral role throughout the club's successful domestic cup campaigns, helping them secure both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.
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