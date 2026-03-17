What has become of Mudryk? He could make a fresh start at Strasbourg, but his future remains uncertain pending the verdict on his suspension, which has yet to be announced

The case officially came to light in December 2024. Mudryk tested positive in a doping test following a match played for his national team. The substance in question is Meldonium, the same drug that previously led to the suspension of Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova.

According to reports by Sky Sport and The Athletic, the footballer, who immediately declared his innocence, was provisionally suspended by the Football Association pending further investigations. However, this move instantly removed him from all domestic and international competitions and also deprived him of the opportunity to train at Chelsea’s facilities.

The legal process, at least so far, has proved ‘extremely slow and complex’, as described by the Mirror in England. In June 2025, the FA formally charged him with a breach of anti-doping regulations, with Mudryk reiterating, including on social media, that he was in a state of ‘shock’. To date, a first-instance ruling is still pending – a verdict that might even exonerate him, but which, in the absence of such a ruling, will continue to keep Mudryk off the pitch. And only once the ruling has been issued will he, if necessary, be able to appeal to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne).