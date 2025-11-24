Getty Images
'What happened to him saddens me' - Mason Greenwood defended by Roberto De Zerbi as Marseille boss labels him 'a good person' in face of attempted rape allegations
Greenwood’s resurgence meets renewed attention
With 10 Ligue 1 goals already this season and a place at the top of the scoring charts, the 23-year-old has rapidly re-established himself as one of the league’s most decisive attackers. Since arriving in France, Greenwood has rebuilt his rhythm, his confidence, and his role within the squad. Despite occasional criticism for inconsistency, this season has been his most complete. His brace in a 5-1 win against Nice at the weekend was the latest reminder of why he was once considered one of England’s brightest prospects.
Yet his form also brings back the attention he has tried to escape. English journalists, set to meet him again at the Velodrome when Marseille face Newcastle in the Champions League, continue to anchor him to his past - one marked by allegations of attempted rape and assault in 2022. Though the case was dismissed a year later due to withdrawn cooperation and new evidence, the stigma remains, especially in England, where fan abuse has persisted.
De Zerbi steps in to support Greenwood
De Zerbi is full of praise for the 24-year-old's on-field and off-field personality, telling reporters: “I never delve into the players' private lives. But what I can say is that he's a good person. He paid a heavy price for what happened. He arrived in the right environment and behaved well. He has a very reserved personality. It saddens me what happened to him because I know a very different person from the one portrayed in England.”
He added: “Against Atalanta, he was one of those who played well, the same in Lisbon. There can be better matches than others. But we are happy with what he is doing, as I said after the Nice match. He is becoming an increasingly complete player.”
After Greenwood's charges were dropped in 2023, Manchester United publicly acknowledged that he had “made mistakes” but also admitted that the evidence did not warrant contract termination. Still, the club’s internal and external pressures made his return impossible. Getafe offered a temporary restart. Marseille, finally, provided a permanent one.
Greenwood's future as an England international
Inside Marseille, Greenwood is seen as a respectful, hard-working presence, far from the public image that continues to follow him.
“It all depends on the environment he's given. He's a really nice guy… when he's on the pitch, he's having fun. As a friend, it's even nicer," says teammate Angel Gomes.
But away from club football, Greenwood’s future is far less clear.
According to reports in England, after rediscovering his form in France, Greenwood still hopes to play for the Three Lions again, even though he has effectively been blacklisted by the FA and Thomas Tuchel. With only months to go before the 2026 World Cup, that dream appears out of reach, yet those close to him say he still believes it’s possible.
He does, however, have another option. Greenwood has obtained Jamaican citizenship through his family roots and was recently approached by Jamaica boss Steve McClaren for World Cup qualifiers. McClaren, though, was unable to reach the Marseille forward and has since left his role as head coach.
Backlash from fans in England
Greenwood’s revival in Marseille has been astonishing. Last season, he scored 21 league goals and assisted six, finishing joint top scorer in Ligue 1. His contributions earned Marseille 16 points directly and helped push the club back into the Champions League.
From a footballing standpoint, he has done everything asked of him. But reputation is not rebuilt at the same pace as sporting form. Even after United admitting to their mistake. And yet, hostility, particularly from English fanbases, has followed him across borders with social media abuse, chants, scrutiny in stadiums, a constant reliving of a story from which the legal system has already moved on.
