What's eating Enzo Maresca? Chelsea boss learning that success doesn't always mean stability at Stamford Bridge

Terry obviously knows a thing or two about winning titles, and he's got a very valid point about the merits of having a settled side. However, is Maresca really to blame?

For starters, he has no option but to rotate players that barely got a rest during the summer because of the Club World Cup. As he's already pointed out several times, he's having to deal with a plethora of injury issues as it is, with Cole Palmer one of several key men that Maresca says is simply not physically able to play three games a week at the moment. So, asking even more of already exhausted players would be both reckless and irresponsible.

The bigger issue is that for all of the money Chelsea's owners have spent since acquiring the club from Roman Abramovich, a significant chunk of it has been squandered on sub-standard signings. In their haste to hoover up as much young talent as possible, the Blues have repeatedly brought in players no better than the ones already at the club - and, in some cases, worse than those they've discarded.

Essentially, Chelsea are less than the sum of the parts, meaning that Maresca does not have like-for-like replacements at his disposal when he is forced to make changes to his preferred starting 11.

"Most of the rotation we do is because the other one cannot play," he explained in his post-match press conference at Elland Road. "But I always try to be honest with you: in football, in life, in any job, there are levels. Andrey [Santos], unfortunately, is not Moi (Caicedo). Tosin (Adarabioyo) is not Wes (Fofana). They have different skills. They are different. If I say to you that Andrey is like Moi, you can understand for yourself that I am a liar.

"There is a level at all jobs. Like me. Plenty of managers are better than me. Some not. But there is a level at all jobs. So, for me, [this] is the reality."